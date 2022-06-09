First Annual Miller-Bowie Coalition Health Fair, Blood Drive and Community Event

Advertisement

The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition will be hosting their first Annual Miller-Bowie Coalition Health Fair & Blood Drive Saturday, June 18th from 10AM-3PM. The Miller-Bowie Health Coalition has been working diligently within the Texarkana community to provide health resources to those in the Texarkana area in need. This year the coalition has gathered 30 health related vendors around the area to come together for the event next week. Not only can visitors visit and receive goodies and services from the 30 health related vendors, but families can enjoy snow cones, bounce houses, food, and special prizes throughout the event.

Miller-Bowie Health Coalition Chair, Melissa Mulholland says that the “coalition has primarily focused on doing homeless flu clinics, and smile drives around the Texarkana area in the last few years. We have given out and donated toothbrushes and bags to local pre-K schools, and this is the first year that we are doing the health fair! We have over 30 health related vendors that will be in attendance for families and visitors to see. Each vendor will have their own special promotions to provide. Our major door prize for the event is a 6 month free planet fitness gym membership! Summit Community Care is our platinum sponsor for the event, and we wouldn’t be able to do this without their help,” says Mulholland.

Throughout the event visitors can talk with and visit all different types of health related vendors, while allowing families to enjoy themselves throughout the day. Lifeshare Blood truck will be at the event as well for anyone willing and able to donate blood. Anyone who donates will receive a free t-shirt. The event will be held at the Texarkana Arkansas Recreation Center at 1 Legion St. Texarkana, AR 71854 from 10AM-3PM on Saturday, June 18th.

“If anyone is interested in joining the Miller-Bowie Health Coalition, we are looking for others! We meet every 3rd Tuesday of each month at 12PM sharp at the Miller County Extension Office- 1007 Jefferson Ave, Texarkana AR 71854,” says Mulholland.

