CLOSURE OF FM 2148 AT I-30 SET TO BEGIN ON MONDAY, JAN. 23

Beginning Monday, Jan. 23, FM 2148 will be closed at the I-30 intersection in Texarkana as crews begin construction of the new frontage road on the south side of I-30. Traffic will be unable to travel under I-30 from north to south once the project begins.

The north frontage road (Hampton Rd.) will remain open, but access from Hampton Rd. to FM 2148 south toward US 82 will be closed. Access from Hampton Rd. to FM 2148 north to the Red Lick community will remain open.

Also, FM 2148 from US 82 to Willow Ridge will remain open and property owners will have access on FM 2148 from Willow Ridge to I-30.

Travelers in this area are advised to watch for road crews, expect some delays and plan their commutes in advance while the closure is in effect. This project and road closure are subject to weather or other unforeseen circumstances.

For media inquiries please contact Jeff Williford at Jeff.Williford@txdot.gov or 903-510-9267.

