“Volunteers from Walnut and Westside Churches of Christ and the local community have packed boxes this week for those who need help with food. Please come to Westside Church of Christ, 524 Sowell Ln, this Saturday, June 17, between 9:00 and 10:30 AM. Everyone is welcome whether you live in Texas or Arkansas. We give one box per family. We will have 200 boxes available.”
Food Distribution This Saturday
