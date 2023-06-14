Joni’s Dance Centre’ Celebrates 40 Years at the Perot Theatre’

Joni’s Dance Centre’ is proud to announce Ms. Joni’s 40th annual dance recital on Friday, June 16, 2023 at 6pm at the historic Perot Theatre’ in downtown Texarkana. This 40th milestone celebration will highlight the dance students of Joni’s Dance Centre’ and their hard work and dedication throughout the year. Families, friends, and the general public are invited to attend the recital.

“This year’s recital – Fierce, Fabulous & 40 – is going to be not just a dance recital but a show all can enjoy as we showcase the talents of our students on stage. We have rolled out the red carpet to celebrate this 40th year of dance. I invite everyone to help us celebrate 40 years of dance at the historic Perot Theatre’ and see what makes Joni’s Dance Centre’ such a special and unique dance studio,” Ms. Joni said of her 40th recital and award-winning studio.

Tickets are on sale now at the Perot Theatre’ box office, online at

https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/4074538/40th-recital-texarkana-perot-theatre, or by calling the box office at 903-792-4992. Tickets may also be purchased at the door. All tickets are $15.

For questions regarding the recital or the purchase of Good Luck Roses for the dancers, please contact Joni’s Gymnastics, Dance, and Cheer Centre’ at 903-793-1234 or visit the Facebook page at Joni’s Gym-Dance-Cheer Centre’.

