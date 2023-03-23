TTFD Adds New Fire Truck to Department’s Fleet

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Fire Department invites you to welcome the newest addition to their department’s fleet on Monday, March 27th, at 2:00 p.m. at Station 7 located at 3101 S Lake Drive. Festivities will include a washing ceremony, a blessing, and a few fire service traditions for everyone to enjoy.

The “Lucky No. 7” pumper truck was manufactured in Brandon, South Dakota by Spartan Emergency Response. It took 18 months to complete, with a total cost of $731,000. The new truck has 450 horsepower, carries a 5-person crew, and can pump 1500 gallons per minute with a 750-gallon tank capacity.

This new engine will replace the 2006 model which will now be used as a reserved apparatus. The most noticeable differences in the new truck are the amount of equipment storage and water tank capacity added compared to the previous Engine 7 and added safety features. The custom selections made by TTFD firefighters will make the truck more functional than ever before, allowing personnel to work with even more precision and efficiency.

In addition to the truck’s upgrades, Station 7 is receiving upgraded equipment and power tools as well, including battery operated chain saws, pole saws, and the department’s first battery powered fan. This positive pressure fan is quieter and does not emit exhaust fumes like a gas-powered fan. It can also be utilized for firefighter rehab during high temperature seasons.

Interim Chief Chris Black invites the community to join them in celebrating this long-awaited addition.

“We hope everyone can come out and be the first to see our new truck. Our firefighters have completed training on all the new technology for this pumper and are eager to put it in service,” said Black. “We are very proud to have this new engine added to our fleet and continue to serve Texarkana.”

For more information, please reach out to Brooke Stone at (903) 798-3901 or brooke.stone@txkusa.org.

