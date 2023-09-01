For the Sake of One hosts Annual Hope Banquet presented by the Texas Pioneer Foundation at Crossties in downtown TXK

Sponsor

For the Sake of One will be hosting their Hope Banquet on Thursday, October 19, at Crossties Event Venue (324 E Broad St, Texarkana, AR) at 6:30 pm. The past few years this event has been held in Hooks at Ramage Farm, but they have moved it to Crossties this year in anticipation of a larger crowd. Alyssa Beach, Assistant Director at For the Sake of One says, “The night will consist of a quick update on what FSO is doing in the community and a delicious meal from Chef on the Run. We are so excited to announce that our speaker this year is Ryan North, podcaster on The Empowered Parent Podcast and childhood trauma expert. You do not want to miss this night to come together to support the children and families in our community”.

You can sponsor the night and purchase either a table of 8 or a half table of 4, (both come with marketing benefits) or you can purchase individual tickets for $25. To purchase tickets/sponsorships, you can go to https://www.forthesakeofone.com/events/hope-banquet-2023. For the Sake of One is excited to gather the community and work together to provide a hope for our future.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families and provide TBRI training.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (angela@forthesakeofone.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

