Lacenia Weinee (Coota) Bishop Clark was born July 15, 1949, in Texarkana, Texas to the union of O.D. and Vertis B. Todd Bishop. She attended Booker T. Washington High School.

She was a member of the Bexar Street Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Rev. T.C. Marshall. After his passing recently, she became ill and was residing in the Renaissance Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Dallas, Texas until her demise.

She is preceded in death by her parents, O.D. Bishop and Vertis B. Todd Bishop Walker, one son, Kelvin Bernard Bishop, brothers, Otis Lee Bishop, Paul Edward Bishop, and Samuel Lee Walker, sisters, Gloria Dean Martin, Erma Faye Bishop, Donna Annette Walker, Flechia Renee Robinson, LaRhonda Ross, Martha L. Dunn.

She leaves to cherish her memories: Her Special Friend of 30 + years: James Broomfield of Dallas, Texas; Brothers: Don Derrell Walker, Norris Glen Williams, Morris Lynn Williams, Percy Eugene Williams, Bennie Sullivan, Rodrigo Delmon Ross; Sisters: Betty Jo Bishop Sims, Joanne Bishop White, Kathryn Ann Wyatt, Marie Antionette Walker, Tamar (Charles) Ross Williams all of Texarkana, Arkansas and Texas. Joycelyn Latrice Walker (Bobbie) Sherman of Dallas, Texas, Juanita Jackson Bennette of Bradbury, CA; Three Granddaughters: Shaunte Nigua Hooper (Stawberry), Citarra Hooper (Raspberry) of Dallas, TX; Sarah L. Smith (Chubbs) of Texarkana, AR; Great Grandson: JaQualin Sanders. Special Friends: Betty Moore and Family of Dallas, TX. A host of Nieces, Nephews, Cousins, Relatives and Friends

Visitation Friday, September 1, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, September 2, 2023 at 12:00 at Greater Heights Church of God, 3310 Jefferson Avenue, Texarkana, Arkansas with Pastor Andrew Smith, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

