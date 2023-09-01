Apply Now for the UAHT Texarkana Campus Practical Nursing Program

Sponsor

The application for admission to the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) Program at the UAHT Texarkana campus is now open. Students can apply online at www.uaht.edu from September 1 to November 1, 2023. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2023, by 4:30 p.m.

The LPN program is a full-time, 11-month, selective admission program leading to a Technical Certificate in Practical Nursing. The program prepares students for licensure through the National Council Licensing Examination (NCLEX-PN). The program meets the requirements for accreditation by the Arkansas State Board of Nursing.

Accepted applicants will begin the program on January 8, 2024. Interested students should contact an advisor today for admission criteria.

For more information, please call the University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana Health Professions Department at 870-722-8289.