Thousands of Dollars in Scholarships are Available for Fall Classes at Texarkana College

The Texarkana College Foundation has secured thousands of dollars in scholarships available for students wanting to start college this fall. The deadline to apply is July 22, 2022, and awards range from $1,000 to $2,000. More than 75 scholarships are available to be awarded to academic and workforce training students.

TC Foundation Executive Director, Katie Andrus, said the scholarships are funded by local donors who want to help students reach their career goals and have opportunities to further their education.

“Scholarships are different at TC – they are open to a broad range of people of all ages and circumstances,” Andrus said. “TC scholarships help students who are just starting college for the first time, or who are wanting to start over to find a career path that leads to a brighter future. A new scholarship opportunity specifically designed for non-traditional students is open for people who may be single parents, have waited several years after high school to start college, or who work full or part-time jobs. We also have degree-specific scholarships for students pursuing nursing, business, engineering, or workforce skills training. Special scholarships are also open for children of first responders or US Veterans, and citizens of Western Bowie County. The best thing to do is to just apply and see what you are eligible for!”

The scholarship application is online at www.texarkanacollege.edu/scholarships.

Andrus said this is the final round of scholarships available for the fall and the deadline to apply is quickly approaching.

“It is easy to apply for TC scholarships online by completing one single form that determines eligibility for all open scholarships. Interested candidates need to apply before July 22 to receive the scholarship for the fall semester which begins August 17. This is a brand-new award cycle that has just opened, and we encourage everyone who may be interested to apply.”



For a complete listing of courses and degrees at Texarkana College, please visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/academics/programs/. Advising sessions and campus tours are available by appointment by calling 903-823-3012.

