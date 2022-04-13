Forever Young: Texarkana’s First Medical Spa Opens

Advertisement

Forever Young at Dermatology Associates celebrated its Grand Opening on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at their clinic located at 2011 Moores Lane. Dr. Jeff Young and his wife, Christy, have spent the last several months working together to bring the first ever board-certified dermatologist owned and operated medical spa to the Texarkana area. Dr. Young has practiced in Texarkana for over twenty years. The addition of Forever Young allows clients the convenience of receiving first class dermatology care as well as medical spa treatments in the comfort of one place. “We are excited for this new venture and our ability to now provide an all-inclusive skin care destination for the Texarkana community,” said Dr. Young.

Forever Young is located within the premises of the Dermatology Associates practice. Dr. Young will be offering injectables, including botox, dysport, and fillers, to his patients. Other facial and body treatments will be performed by Kelsey Cowan, a licensed Medical Esthetician and Certified Laser Technician. The quiet and serene space located within the clinic is inviting and peaceful. Forever Young offers a full line of laser services and facial and body treatments. One of the most popular treatments offered is the Hydrafacial. Kelsey has recently been awarded a full scholarship by Hydrafacial to undertake extensive training in order to receive a Master Level Certification. There are currently only 120 individuals in the United States holding this level of certification. Kelsey’s skill and passion for her work are evident in her deep commitment and attention to every client. “Honestly, my favorite part about my job is being able to connect with my clients and helping them meet their skincare goals,” said Kelsey.

Forever Young offers a full menu of services including Botox, Dysport, Juvederm and Restylane fillers, Splendor X laser hair removal, SkinPen, Hydrafacial, and a variety of other facials to meet your skincare needs. The clinic also carries a full line of ZO Skin Health medical grade products. If you are interested in learning more about the services and products available at Forever Young you can visit their website (https://fvryoungatdermatologyassociates.com) or you can call the office at 903.792.2777 or 903.276.5665.

