Former Assistant Returns to Arkansas High as Head Football Coach

The Texarkana Arkansas School District has hired Jerry Littleton as the new head football coach for Arkansas High School.

Littleton brings nearly two decades of coaching experience to the position. He has served as head varsity football coach and athletic director at Fouke High School since 2019, where he led the program to four consecutive winning seasons and four straight state playoff appearances. From 2022 to 2025, his teams compiled a 28–13 record and hosted the school’s first home playoff game since 1988.

The new coach previously worked within the Texarkana Arkansas School District from 2008 to 2019 in multiple roles, including assistant varsity football coach and 9th grade head football coach. During his tenure, Arkansas High football finished as 6A State Runner-Up in 2010 and 2011.

A 2003 graduate of Fouke High School, Littleton earned his Bachelor of Science in Education in 2007 and Master of Education in Educational Leadership in 2012 from Southern Arkansas University.

“Coach Littleton understands the tradition, pride, and expectations that come with Razorback athletics,” said Dr. Jackson. “He has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to student development, competitive excellence, and building strong programs. We are excited to welcome him to Arkansas High School and look forward to the leadership he will bring to our football program.”

For more information, contact Dr. Genia Bullock at 870-772-3371 ext. 1003 or genia.bullock@tasd7.net.