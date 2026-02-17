Three-car crash on South Lake Drive sends child, two adults to hospital; driver charged with intoxication assault

Alleged Drunk Driver Facing Charge Of Intoxication Assault
TEXARKANA, Texas–A man accused of causing a three-car crash while driving
under the influence of alcohol earlier this month is facing a charge of
intoxication assault in Bowie County.
Michael Jomond Stinson, 50, allegedly failed to yield as he turned Feb. 8
from a parking lot into the 4400 block of S. Lake Drive, causing the car he
was driving to collide with a vehicle occupied by two adults and a
9-year-old girl, injuring all three, according to a probable cause
affidavit.
The occupants of a third vehicle that collided with the other two were
unharmed. Stinson was reportedly trapped inside his vehicle after it came
to rest in a ditch near the crash site. Fire department personnel who freed
Stinson from his car told Texas Department of Public Safety troopers that
Stinson smelled strongly of alcohol and appeared intoxicated, the affidavit
said.
Stinson allegedly had difficulty maintaining his balance and had red,
blood-shot eyes, the affidavit said. Stinson was arrested after performing
poorly on field sobriety tests.
Stinson was taken to an area hospital so that a sample of his blood could
be collected for blood alcohol level testing. While at the hospital,
Stinson allegedly remarked that he had “fucked up,” and fell asleep, the
affidavit said.
Stinson is currently free on a $100,000 bond, according to the Bowie County
Sheriff’s Office.
If convicted of intoxication assault, he faces two to ten years in prison.
The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell.