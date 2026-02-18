SPONSOR

October 22, 1941 – February 15, 2026

Janice Yvonne Odinot, age 84, of Dallas, Texas, formerly of Fouke, Arkansas died Sunday, February 15, 2026, in an assisted living facility in Dallas, Texas, surrounded by her family. Mrs. Odinot was born on October 22, 1941, in Fouke, Arkansas. Janice retired from Texas Employment Commission and a Christian. Mrs. Odinot was a remarkable woman whose tenacity and independence inspired everyone around her. She faced life with strength and determination, yet her greatest gift was her generous heart. She never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. Each holiday, Janice looked forward to making candy for the people she cared about. It was one of her sweetest traditions —Simple but meaningful way to share her love and bring joy to those around her. She would also spend hours in the kitchen, lovingly preparing meals for her family on special occasions. Cooking was one of the many ways she showed her devotion, turning ordinary moments into cherished memories around the table. In her younger years, she loved to dance, crochet and create ceramic dolls with her sister. She was proud of her heritage and being born and raised in Fouke, Arkansas. Her roots meant everything to her, and she carried that pride with her throughout her life. The most important part of her life was spending time with her family, especially her grandson, David. Being with them brought her the greatest joy, and the love she shared with her family was the center of her world. She is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Odinot. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and David of Dallas, Texas; one sister, Jo Ann Sutton of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, one brother Don Scott of Fouke, Arkansas and a host of friends and other relatives. Graveside services will be 11:00 A. M. on Thursday, February 19, 2026, at Fouke Cemetery with Frank McFerrin officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas.

