Fred Norton, Jr. Brings Proven Servant Leadership, Advocacy, and Proven Experience to Texarkana ISD School Board Race

Texarkana, Texas – With election day fast approaching, Texarkana ISD school board candidate Fred Norton, Jr. is highlighting his platform of servant leadership, advocacy, and proven experience. Norton is running for the District 7 at-large seat.

Early voting runs through May 2 at the TISD Administration Building, Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Election Day is May 6, 2023, from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., and voting locations are as follows: Precinct 1, Highland Park Elementary; Precinct 2, Goree Academic Learning Center; Precinct 3, Sullivan Performing Art Center; Precinct 4, Nash Elementary School; and Precinct 5, Wake Village Elementary School.

As a lifelong Texarkana resident and proud 1976 graduate of Texas High School, Fred understands the importance of servant leadership to others and to the community. He has dedicated his volunteer service to more than 25 local civic and charitable efforts, receiving the highest honors from our community for his philanthropic activities, including the C. E. Palmer Award (2002), Idalee Hawkins Leadership Award (2001), and the Wilbur Award for Work with Civic and Community Causes (1997).

As a current member of the TISD Board of Trustees, Fred has proven experience and works collaboratively with his fellow trustees and the superintendent to accomplish the district’s goals. He has focused on being a prudent steward of taxpayer funds and ensuring that the budget reflects the district’s top needs. His professional experience as a tax attorney and long record of community service bring unique qualifications that have well-served TISD students and patrons.

Fred is a passionate advocate who will put his words into action for all endeavors that better our community. As a member of the school board, Fred will continue to find ways to improve TISD, recruit and retain the very best teachers, focus on college & career readiness, and involve the community in supporting public education.

For more information about Norton or to view a list of polling locations, visit FredNortonForTISD.com.

