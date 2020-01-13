Free Concerts for All This Saturday – Four States Bandmasters Association Clinic Scheduled for January 16 – 18;

Advertisement

The Four States Bandmasters Convention & Clinic will be held on Thursday, January 16 through Saturday, January 18. An expected 350 students along with directors representing 57 schools from the four states area will be in attendance.

The Four States Bandmasters Convention & Clinic brings together the musical abilities of area students who have been nominated to the Four States Honor Band by area band directors. During the course of the convention, students audition for one of three bands: jazz, concert and symphonic. Following their concert assignment, students rehearse on a daily basis and present a series of concerts to the community which will be held on Saturday, January 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sullivan Performing Arts Center & John Thomas Theatre. Admission is FREE and the public is invited to attend.

Band conductors for the concert series are chosen by the Four States Bandmasters. This year’s conductors will be: Dr. Tyron Block, Music Department Chair for Southwestern Assemblies of God University (Four States Jazz Band); Brent Farmer, Director of Bands for Kilgore College (Four States Concert Band); and Richard Saucedo, Educational Clinician & Retired Director of Bands for Saucedo Music, Inc. for the Conn-Selmer Institute University (Four States Symphonic Band).

Scheduled events are as follows:

Thursday, January 16:

Noon Exhibitor Set-Up (Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

1:00 p.m. Registration Desk Opens (Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

2:00 p.m. All Honor Band Participant Meeting (Texas High Band Hall)

2:15 – 5:00 p.m. Auditions

6:00 p.m. Concert – University of Arkansas-Monticello – Jazz One

Results of Auditions posted (Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

7:00 – 9:00 p.m. Rehearsals/Exhibits Open

Jazz Band (Texas High School Band Hall II)

Concert Band (Texas High School Band Hall)

Symphonic Band (Sullivan Performing Arts Center Stage)

Friday, January 17:

8:30 a.m. Registration (Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Rehearsals (Texas Middle & Texas High School Band Halls,

Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

8:30 – Noon Exhibit Opens (Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Clinic #1 – Instrument Repair for the Desperate Director

Presenter: Joe DuPas, Retired Band Director, Genoa Central School District

11:30 a.m. – Noon Student Visit with Exhibitors

1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Rehearsals/Exhibit Opens

2:30 – 3:45 p.m. Clinic #2 – Maximum Brass Performance

Presenter: David Torres, Director of Athletic Bands/Trumpet & Horn, Southern Arkansas University

Saturday, January 18:

8:30 – 11:30 a.m. Rehearsals (Texas Middle & Texas High School Band Halls,

Sullivan Performing Arts Center)

2:00 p.m. Concert Series (John Thomas Theatre)

ADMISSION IS FREE & PUBLIC IS INVITED TO ATTEND