Come Fly with the Tiger Theater Company as they present “Peter Pan”

Texas High School’s Tiger Theatre Company brings to Texarkana on of Broadway’s timeless classic musicals that will whisk you away to a place where dreams are born and no one ever grows up.

Based on J.M. Barrie’s masterpiece, “Peter Pan,” audiences, young and old, will be delighted with tales of dastardly pirates, adventurous Lost Boys, fierce Indians and a boy with a mischievous sidekick.

The show opens in the Darling house where Peter Pan has come looking for his shadow. Wendy helps Pan and in return, Peter flies Wendy, John and Michael to Neverland. Over the tale, the Darling children meet up with Captain Hook, Smee and Tiger Lily.

Audience members will enjoy watching iconic characters and hearing songs come to life as Peter and the Darlings fly across their room during “I’m Flying,” the Lost Boys swearing “I Won’t Grow Up” and hearing the classic “Never, Never Land.”

Tiger Theatre Company has proudly partnered with Flying by Foy to bring flight to the stage. Members of the cast and crew are comprised of over 90 students from TISD schools, including a large number of elementary and middle school actors.

Performances will be Friday and Saturday, January 24 & 25, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, January 26. at 2:00 p.m. in the John Thomas Theatre, 3941 Summerhill Road. Advance/Online tickets are $10 Adult/$4 Student and can be purchased at www.ttcths.booktix.com. Tickets at the door will be $15 Adult/$5 Student.

Fun adventures for children are also being offered leading up to performances.

*Lost Boy Adventure on Friday, January 17 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. in the Texas High School Dan Haskins Student Center. This event is open to students in Grades 1-5 and

allows participants to wear their PJ’s and learn to sword fight with a pirate. Cost is $25 per student and includes a foam sword.

*Peter Pan Cast Meet & Greet on Saturday, January 25 from 1:30 – 3:30 p.m. in the Foyer of the Sullivan Performing Arts Center, 3941 Summerhill Road. Parents can bring their child to meet the wonderful cast of characters from “Peter Pan.” $5 per child includes an autograph book and an occasion for all to enjoy time with the cast.

For more information, contact: Melissa Newton – 903.794.3891 ext. 2408 or melissa.newton@txkisd.net