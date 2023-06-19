Free Diapers and Wipes | TRIO Educational Opportunity Center @ Texarkana College

Sponsor

The Expectant Heart Pregnancy Resource Center will be on campus Monday, June 26, 2023, 10AM-2PM in the Levi Hall (Business and Computer Technology Building) to provide FREE diapers and wipes. TRIO-EOC staff will be available to help you with High School Equivalency/GED enrollment, college admissions, financial aid applications, and any other questions you have about college while you are there. The event is open to the community and to serve all!

We encourage all attendees planning to attend to review the qualifications and RSVP by Wednesday, June 21st or walk in during the event time to get their items. Click the link to RSVP: https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/admissions-aid/eoc/rsvp/

Qualifications:

*Must be a Texas resident

*No financial income or documentation required

a) Expecting mother or father

b) Biological parent of a child 36 months or younger

c) Adoptive parent of a child 36 months or younger