FREE King Cakes for Blood Donors – THREE Days ONLY!

Advertisement

LifeShare Blood Center is kicking off the Mardi Gras season with a sweet treat for all blood donors! Donors will receive a large Lilah’s king cake when donating blood Thursday, January 26th through Saturday, January, 28th, only at the Texarkana donor center.

LifeShare hopes this special, limited-time giveaway will be shared with past and future blood donors to help spread awareness about the critical need for blood in our community. The blood LifeShare supplies to our area hospitals helps treat critical patients who are undergoing treatment for cancer, heart disease, and blood disorders. The need for blood in our community is high. However, our community blood supply is critically low.

LifeShare is grateful to partner with Lilah’s and other businesses who despite these tough times are still committed to the community blood supply.

Advertisement

Donors are encouraged to schedule a donation appointment at LifeShare Blood Center located at 4020 Summerhill Road in Texarkana, TX, to receive a large king cake from Lilah’s Bakery, , while supplies last. To schedule an appointment please visit: https://tinyurl.com/4j3vtutr

LifeShare also continues to reach out to businesses and churches to try to schedule blood drives. Young donors are also being asked to give. The number of young donors has dramatically decreased since the outbreak of COVID-19. To inquire about scheduling a blood drive please email: volunteer@lifeshare.org.

