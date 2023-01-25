Advertisement

Betty Ruth Markcray “MawMaw”, age 85 of Texarkana, Texas peacefully passed away, Friday January 20, 2023, at her residence surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Markcray was born April 12, 1937, in Shreveport, Louisiana to Lucille P. Pace.

Betty was a devoted Christian and member of Church On The Rock. She was a retired CNA/Private sitter who served the New Boston and Texarkana areas for 28 years. Betty enjoyed helping others and giving her patients the comfort, they needed at their most required times. Betty loved her career as a caretaker that she would even bring her grandchildren in to help cheer up her patients. After retirement, she enjoyed her time being a housewife, mother and grandmother. Her hobbies included hours of reading, sewing, and decorating.

Mrs. Markcray was preceded in death by her mother, Lucille P. Pace and one son, Joey Alexander.

Left to carry on her memories and legacy are her husband, Harland Markcray of Texarkana, Texas, and her five children; Brenda Klinge and her spouse Del Klinge of Pittsburg, Kansas; Deanna Home and her spouse Dave Home of New Boston, Texas; Carolyn Taylor and her spouse Jerry Taylor of Texarkana, Texas; James Thomas Parmer and his spouse Lori Parmer of Shreveport, Louisiana; Brian Blackwell and his spouse Justine Blackwell of Houston, Texas; and Wildell Alcon of Dallas, Texas; 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 5 great-great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Betty was a light to all who knew her and was loved by so many, especially her grandchildren.

Visitation is Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Jones Stuart Mortuary 5:00-7:00 PM. Graveside Service Friday, January 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM Chapelwood Memorial Gardens. PLEASE BRING A MASK TO JONES STUART MORTUARY FOR VISITATION!!!!!!

