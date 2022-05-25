TISD Employees to Receive Pay Increases, Decreased Health and Dental Insurance Premiums for 2022-2023 School Year

Advertisement

At the May 25 Board of Trustees Meeting, the Texarkana ISD Board of Trustees approved a competitive employee compensation package, including raises for the 2022-2023 school year.

The approved compensation package includes new pay scales for all positions as recommended through a Texas Association of School Boards (TASB) Compensation Study, which TISD sought out in alignment to its commitment to recruit and retain qualified and experienced staff. All Auxiliary, Paraprofessional, and Professional employees will receive a 3% to midpoint pay increase based on the newly adopted pay scales.

“The Board of Trustees is most grateful to our outstanding TISD employees for their continued commitment and dedicated service to our students,” Board Trustee Fred Norton said. “We are both pleased and proud to show our appreciation to our TISD employees with this updated compensation plan, which is also consistent with our intent to hire and retain the faculty and staff of the highest quality.”

In addition, TISD employees’ health insurance premiums and dental insurance premiums will decrease for the 2022-2023 school year. TISD will also continue to offer district-paid life insurance and long-term disability coverage for full-time employees.

TISD Teachers may be eligible for additional pay in 2022-2023 through the Texas Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA) program. TISD completed its data capture year in 2021-2022 and will begin analyzing data and submitting teachers for recognized, masters, or exemplary TIA designations. Teachers who qualify for a designation may earn between $3,000 and $30,000 in additional pay annually.

