Get Your Taxes Done at Tax Express

James Wilmoth has been helping locals with their taxes for almost 30 years. Located at 1608 W 13th St, with a view of Grim Stadium in Texarkana, Tx, Tax Express makes it easy for locals to complete their taxes and get their maximum refund back in a short time period.

Owner James Wilmoth says folks can help with any and all types of tax returns, including corporate tax returns, partnership tax returns, 990s, and more. “If it’s a tax, we do it,” Wilmoth says.

Tax Express offers flexible costs and payment options. “You can pay any way you want to,” Wilmoth said. “I can take it out of your check, you can write me a check, I take credit cards, debit cards…if it spends, we take it,” he added. “And we could give them 6,000 dollars today with a W2 form. Nothing’s guaranteed but everybody qualifies!” Wilmoth said.

According to Wilmoth, the only items customers need to have are their driver’s license and tax forms. He also said the process is quick and easy and takes just over an hour. “It takes me about 15 min to do one return, and then it takes about an hour to hear back on the money,” he said.

“Customers can drop their information off and come back and pick it back up later, or they can email it to us at taxexpress@aol.com, whatever they want to do,” said Wilmoth.

Tax Express offers no-contact services for customers. “If they wanted to virtually not even see us, they could email me their stuff, I could do it and I could email them back with what they needed to sign and a copy of their return; they could sign it, email it back to me and I could stick the money in their bank account and they’d never have to walk through the door,” Wilmoth said.

Tax Express is located at 1608 W 13th St. in Texarkana, Tx, and is open every day of the week except on Sundays. “Right now, we’re open about 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.,” Wilmoth said. “In two weeks, we’ll probably be open 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, and then on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. for the next four Saturdays, then I’ll quit opening on Saturday probably,” he added.

Because the cost to do each customer’s tax return can vary, customers are encouraged to call (903) 791-0829 or email taxexpress@aol.com with service and cost inquiries.

