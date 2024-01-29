Alleged LCB Gang Member From Texarkana Makes Texas 10 Most Wanted List

Sponsor

AUSTIN, Texas–The Texas Dept. of Public Safety has added an alleged member of the Texarkana-based Loyalty Cash Business gang to its list of ten most wanted fugitives in the Lone Star State.

Markeis Jamal Richardson, 36, of Texarkana, Texas, is among a sizable roster of alleged LCB gang members facing felony charges of engaging in organized criminal activity in Bowie County. Richardson is charged in separate indictments issued in 2022 and 2023 of participating in an organized gang-run effort to commit aggravated robbery and aggravated assault and to launder the proceeds of criminal activity.

Warrants were issued in June 2022 for Richardson’s arrest on the charges. Richardson is also wanted in Bowie County for a probation revocation warrant connected to a charge of engaging in organized criminal activity for which he was sentenced in 2020. He is also wanted by parole authorities in Arkansas related to a charge of delivery of a controlled substance.

Loyalty Cash Business or LCB was originally formed in Texarkana as a juvenile street gang called “Little Cuz Boys” in approximately 2003, according to court records.

The gang formed multiple business entities which are registered with the Texas Secretary of State, including I-30 Cartel entertainment, under which the gang records rap music and videos that highlight and glorify a violent criminal lifestyle and describe members as “hood rich,” according to records.

Prosecutors in Bowie County have levied the racketeering-type charges against a number of suspected LCB members and associates in an effort to dismantle it.

“LCB members are known to distribute illegal drugs, including, but not limited to marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, Xanax, hydrocodone and promethazine. LCB members traveled to various locations in the United States to obtain the drugs to distribute in Texarkana and/or Bowie County, Texas, and the surrounding areas,” records in the case of one of the gang’s founding members, Courtney Hope, who recently pleaded guilty to crimes including engaging in organized criminal activity related to a murder for hire.

The gang formed entities including R&B Trucking, H&H Trucking and Hope’s Hauling to make it appear that the money earned from drug trafficking was legitimate. According to records in Hope’s case, the gang used a commercial truck to move pounds of marijuana and currency between Texarkana and states including California, Washington and Oregon.

Richardson should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the DPS website. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information about Richardson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).