April 4, 1944 – March 7, 2026

JoAnn Redfearn Fondren, age 81, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Saturday, March 8, 2026. She was born April 27, 1944, in Texarkana, Arkansas, to Eunice Jewell Redfearn and James Redfearn. JoAnn enjoyed working in her garden, sewing, and cooking meals for those she loved. She especially loved being a homemaker. Her family and friends described her as having a loving and kind heart that showed through a servant’s spirit and a selfless character. She was a faithful and dedicated member of Texarkana First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Henry Fondren, Jr. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Trena Price of Texarkana, Texas, and Rhonda Clark and husband Dale of Texarkana, Arkansas; her sisters, Helen Green of Texarkana, Arkansas, and LaWanah Tefteller of Texarkana, Arkansas; four grandchildren, April Price Holley, James T. Clark, Dayne Clark, and Ashley Prudhomme; and seven great-grandchildren, Layla Holley, Liv Holley, Elli Holley, Maggie Clark, Lucy Clark, Myla Prudhomme, and Zayne Prudhomme. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 1:00 PM at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home with Bro. Wallace Edgar and Bro. Bill Fondren, Jr officiating. Burial will follow at Rock Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2026, from 5:00–7:00 PM at Texarkana Arkansas Funeral Home.

Arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

