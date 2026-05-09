Grand Jury Re-Indicts Texarkana Man After Cyclist Dies From June Crash Injuries

Texarkana Man Indicted For Intoxication Manslaughter In Cyclist’s Death
TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County grand jury indicted a Texarkana man for
intoxication manslaughter Thursday in connection with a June 2025 collision
involving a bicycle.
Sean Michael Wilkinson, 34, faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of
intoxication manslaughter in the death of Joseph Wilson Jr. Wilson died in
March at the age of 42, records show.
Wilkinson was initially indicted in August last year for intoxication
assault but was re-indicted Thursday for intoxication manslaughter and a
motion to dismiss the assault charge has been filed, court records show.
Wilkinson was not initially at the scene when officers responded to an
emergency call at about 9:45 p.m. on June 16, 2025, that brought them to
the intersection of Leopard Drive and Urban Drive, according to a probable
cause affidavit. When police arrived, they observed a 41-year-old man lying
on the west side of Leopard Drive on the shoulder.
The man was breathing but unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a head
injury, according to the affidavit. About 10 minutes later, while emergency
medical personnel were treating the man who had been on the bicycle, a 1995
Dodge Dakota pickup arrived in the area and stopped.
Officers identified the driver as Wilkinson and noted damage to the front
end of his truck and windshield that was shattered and partially caved in,
consistent with striking a person on a bicycle, the affidavit said.
Wilkinson allegedly told officers he had not seen the bicycle and that he
drove some distance and turned around before returning.
Officers noted that if Wilkinson had immediately turned around where he
said he had, he would have re-approached the intersection from the north,
not from the south.
“That is approximately 10 minutes where the suspect did not stop to render
aid or call 911, but fortunately nearby citizens noticed the crash and
called 911,” the affidavit said.
Officers allegedly noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from Wilkinson and
that his speech was slurred. A can of beer was allegedly observed on the
pickup’s dashboard.
“I also observed his eyes to be glassy and that he had urinated on
himself,” the affidavit said.
Wilkinson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at
$150,000. He is scheduled to appear later this month for arraignment on the
intoxication manslaughter charge before 5th District Judge Bill Miller.
Wilkinson is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.