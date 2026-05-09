Grand Jury Re-Indicts Texarkana Man After Cyclist Dies From June Crash Injuries

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Texarkana Man Indicted For Intoxication Manslaughter In Cyclist’s Death

TEXARKANA, Texas – A Bowie County grand jury indicted a Texarkana man for

intoxication manslaughter Thursday in connection with a June 2025 collision

involving a bicycle.

Sean Michael Wilkinson, 34, faces two to 20 years in prison if convicted of

intoxication manslaughter in the death of Joseph Wilson Jr. Wilson died in

March at the age of 42, records show.

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Wilkinson was initially indicted in August last year for intoxication

assault but was re-indicted Thursday for intoxication manslaughter and a

motion to dismiss the assault charge has been filed, court records show.

Wilkinson was not initially at the scene when officers responded to an

emergency call at about 9:45 p.m. on June 16, 2025, that brought them to

the intersection of Leopard Drive and Urban Drive, according to a probable

cause affidavit. When police arrived, they observed a 41-year-old man lying

on the west side of Leopard Drive on the shoulder.

The man was breathing but unresponsive and appeared to have suffered a head

injury, according to the affidavit. About 10 minutes later, while emergency

medical personnel were treating the man who had been on the bicycle, a 1995

Dodge Dakota pickup arrived in the area and stopped.

Officers identified the driver as Wilkinson and noted damage to the front

end of his truck and windshield that was shattered and partially caved in,

consistent with striking a person on a bicycle, the affidavit said.

Wilkinson allegedly told officers he had not seen the bicycle and that he

drove some distance and turned around before returning.

Officers noted that if Wilkinson had immediately turned around where he

said he had, he would have re-approached the intersection from the north,

not from the south.

“That is approximately 10 minutes where the suspect did not stop to render

aid or call 911, but fortunately nearby citizens noticed the crash and

called 911,” the affidavit said.

Officers allegedly noted a strong odor of alcohol coming from Wilkinson and

that his speech was slurred. A can of beer was allegedly observed on the

pickup’s dashboard.

“I also observed his eyes to be glassy and that he had urinated on

himself,” the affidavit said.

Wilkinson is currently being held in the Bowie County jail with bail set at

$150,000. He is scheduled to appear later this month for arraignment on the

intoxication manslaughter charge before 5th District Judge Bill Miller.

Wilkinson is represented by the Bowie County Public Defender’s Office.