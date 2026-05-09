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Aug 8, 1956 – Apr 27, 2026

Gloria Jean Bowles, aged 69, of Texarkana, Arkansas, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 27, 2026, at Hospice of Texarkana in Texarkana, Texas.

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Born on August 8, 1956, to the late Charlie Bowles and Curley C. Bowles, Gloria dedicated a remarkable 44 years to her work at the Texarkana Gazette, demonstrating unwavering commitment and passion throughout her career.

She was preceded in death by her loving parents, her brother Willie Earl Napoleon, and her sisters Cloria Stene Aings, Dorothy Jean Beal, and JoAnn Wells.

Gloria's warm spirit will forever be treasured by her daughters, Nekkie and Valerie Bowles; and her sons, Stacy Watson and Adrian Bowles; her three sisters, Vivian Strickland, Gwen Thompson-Whistle of Wake Village, Texas, and Lois Mason of Magnolia, Arkansas; and her brothers, Charlie Bowles of Houston, Texas, and Michael Bowles. She also leaves behind seven cherished grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and a multitude of relatives and friends who will hold her memory close to their hearts.

As we remember Gloria, we celebrate a life filled with love, dedication, and the enduring bonds of family and friendship. Her legacy will continue to shine brightly in the lives of all who knew and loved her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Four States Funeral Home, Texarkana.

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