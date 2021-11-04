Hardy Memorial Turkey Dinner and Sweet Shop Next Thursday, November 11th

Advertisement

A 70 Year Old Tradition is back this year at Hardy Memorial with their Turkey Dinner and Sweet Shop. Next Thursday, November 11th, Hardy Memorial United Methodist Women will be hosting the dinner and sweet shop throughout the day. The Sweet Shop will be open all day, and the Turkey Dinner will run from 5PM-7PM. The Turkey Dinner will be a Dine In or Carry Out event, and all proceeds will go towards funding missions. If you have the time, and your tummy is rumbling, you should mark your calendars for next weeks events!

Children’s plates are $8, and Adult Plates are $12. Come out and support Hardy Memorial Methodist! Hardy Memorial is located at 6203 N Kings Hwy in Texarkana, Texas. To reach them dial 903-793-1116.

