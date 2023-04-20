Robert Frazier

Advertisement

Early Sunday morning, April 16, 2023, surrounded by family, Robert Wayne Frazier, age 66, gained his freedom from this earth and headed on to a much better place where he will have no more wheelchair to depend on, and will be able to function again like he did before his accident.

Robert was born on August 16, 1956. As a young man in the Army, Robert was coming home to visit the family on leave when he had a wreck which left him with brain damage. I want to thank the US Army for standing by him all these years. Sadly, in the end it was an extremely aggressive cancer that took him rather suddenly from our family.

One thing everyone noticed about Robert is that he never complained about anything. If he did complain about something you could bet it was serious!

Robert LOVED his food, his game shows and classic TV shows! He also had a great love for the game of chess, which he was very good at.

Robert was preceded in death by his mother, Delores Wilgus and father, Bo Frazier; his grandparents; and other relatives.

He leaves behind a number of relatives and siblings including Shannon Thomas-Smith, Cliff Wilgus, Debra Lewis, Susan Moore, Stacy Korenek, Chris Wilgus and Nathan Wilgus.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, April 21, 2023 from 2:30-4:00 PM at our family home where he spent most of his adult life, 3305 Olive Street, Texarkana TX, for anyone who would like to pay their respects to the family.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home, Texas.

Fly high Robert! You have certainly earned your wings.

