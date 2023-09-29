Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration at Texarkana College- Monday, Oct. 9 from 11 AM – 1 PM

Sponsor

Texarkana College will host a Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration on Monday, October 9, from 11AM to 1PM. The event will take place on the field beside the Nelson Administration Building, offering a cultural experience for the Texarkana community.

Texarkana College invites the Texarkana community to join in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration will include activities, food vendors, and performances that highlight Latin American culture.

Attendees can enjoy a performance by Ballet Folklorico Alma Latina, showcasing traditional dances.

The chips and salsa contest invites participants to present their homemade salsas for judging.

The grito competition will showcase participants’ vocal talents as they compete for the title of the loudest and most spirited grito.

Vendors will offer traditional Latin American crafts, artwork, and products.

A friendly pick-up soccer game and bounce houses will provide entertainment for all ages.

Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite Latin American attire to add to the festive atmosphere.

The event is free and open to everyone in the Texarkana community.

For more information, please contact Madeleine Russell at madeleine.russell@texarkanacollege.edu.

