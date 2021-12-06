Home for the Holiday’s Animal Care and Adoption Center Event

Advertisement

Saturday, December 18th from 10 to 2 pm, The Animal Care and Adoption Center is hosting a ‘Home for the Howl -i- Days’ adoption event! The event will take place at 203 Harrison St. inside of our new facility. Although the new shelter is not 100% complete, we will still host the event inside as a soft opening, the adoptable animals will be temporarily housed in our mobile adoption trailer within the new building for the duration of the event. We have holiday décor set up inside of the new shelter for photo opportunities for families, individuals, and of course – adopters with their new pets! We encourage any one person or a business to come out and if you cannot adopt, come out to the bake sale, and hot cocoa we will have during this event. There will be baked goods to choose from that are for our event guests as well as pet friendly goods, all proceeds from the sale will go to the shelter. Lastly, please consider sponsoring a pet if you cannot adopt. When you sponsor a pet here at the Animal Care and Adoption Center, the money you donate to the sponsorship helps cover the spay/neuter fee, rabies vaccination, and microchip. The fee that is left after a sponsorship is only the adoption fee.

We currently have 35-38 dogs and puppies just on the adoption floor and 31 cats and kittens on our adoption floor, these numbers do not include our holding kennels with other adoptable animals that are moved up to the adoption floor as soon as the current animals on the adoption floor are adopted. We would love to see these fur babies have a home for the holidays for this event weekend and after!

