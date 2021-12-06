Advertisement

Barbara Nell Owens, 72, of Genoa, Arkansas passed away on December 4, 2021. She was born April 24, 1949, to Garland “Jim” Kirk and Ruth Wicker Kirk in Cale, Arkansas.

She is preceded in death by her parents.

Barbara leaves behind her two daughters Nacona Thomas and husband Buddy of Genoa, Arkansas, Lisa Downs and husband Michael of Genoa, Arkansas; six grandchildren Sam Thomas and girlfriend Stephani of Genoa, Arkansas, Tracy Thomas and wife Miranda of Genoa, Arkansas, Cheyenne Thomas, and fiancé Anthony of Bonifay, Florida, Jhaley Veuthey and husband Noah of Genoa, Arkansas, Joey Downs and Anthony Downs both of Fouke, Arkansas; one brother Jimmy Don Kirk and wife Judy of Prescott, Arkansas; three great-grandchildren Hunter Thomas, Elija Scott, Spenser Veuthey and one great-grandson on the way; a host of other relatives and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Texarkana Funeral Home.

