Martel McCreery, Jr

Martel “Marty” McCreery, Jr, age 56, of Bright Star, Arkansas, passed away at his home on December 2, 2021. He was born on March 4, 1965 in Kermit, Texas to Martel “Pete” and Cheryl McCreery. Marty was an avid outdoorsman and a mechanical genius. He could build anything and make it work.

He is preceded in death by his father, two brothers, Derrell McCreery, Dustin McCreery; and one sister, Toni McCreery.

Marty is survived by his mother, Cheryl McCreery of Bloomburg, Texas; four sisters, Linda Stanley and husband Skip of Texarkana, Arkansas, Machelle Alexander of Bloomburg, Texas, Collette McCreery of Ashdown, Arkansas, Nichole McCreery of Fouke, Arkansas; and a host of nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Hanner Funeral Service.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

