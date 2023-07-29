Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. Named as Prestigious 2023 Hospice CAHPS HONORS Recipient

Sponsor

Hospice of Texarkana, Inc. d.b.a. Hospice of Hope has been named a 2023 Hospice CAHPS Honors Award recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of revenue cycle management services, CAHPS and bereavement surveys and advanced analytics for hospice organizations. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide a positive patient experience and high-quality care as measured by the patient and caregiver experience. It acknowledges the highest-performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Hospice Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey satisfaction measures.

HCAHPS Honors acknowledge the highest performing agencies by analyzing performance on the Willingness to Recommend question as a qualifier and then analyzing performance on 18 other questions that comprise the publicly reported measures from April 2022 through March 2023. HCAHPS Honors recipients include agencies scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Average on at least 85% of the evaluated questions.

“We began our Annual Hospice Honors Award program more than ten years ago as a way to highlight those agencies that are truly leading the way in providing and demonstrating quality patient care,” said Ronda Howard, Vice President of Revenue Cycle and CAHPS at HEALTHCAREfirst. “We congratulate Hospice of Texarkana d.b.a. Hospice of Hope on their success and are so proud and honored that they have chosen to partner with us in helping drive success for their agency.”

Hospice of Texarkana, Inc., Cindy Marsh, Executive Director, says, “We are very honored to, once again, receive this designation. Having exclusive access to the region’s only free-standing hospice care facility is a huge benefit to our patients and their families. Physicians round daily to address symptoms as they arise, providing the very best of care available. Also, nurse-to-patient ratios are low, which means our patients are well attended to! And, in the home, our clinicians are available 24/7, proactively assessing how to best manage those we serve, wherever their home might be.”

About Hospice of Texarkana / Hospice of Hope – an independent, nonprofit hospice serving a 50-mile area in northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas. Hospice care is intensive comfort care that alleviates pain and suffering, enhancing the quality of life for patients with life-limiting illnesses and their loved ones by addressing their medical, emotional, spiritual and grief needs. Hospice of Texarkana is proud to have provided a staggering $460,000 of uncompensated care to our community in 2022. For more information, call 903-794-4263 or visit www.hospiceoftexarkana.com.