Texarkana Black Mambas Headed to Junior Olympics

Henry Black, founder and Head Coach of the Black Mambas Track Club here in Texarkana, is excited to announce that 22 of his runners are qualified to go to the Junior Olympics being held August 1st-6th in Des Moines, Iowa!

The following Athletes will be participating in several events including:

Carter Crawford

100 meter dash

200 meter dash

400 meter dash

Brooklin Gomer

Discus

Turbo Javelin

Bruce Kennedy

Discus

Turbo Javelin

Aaliyah Sanders

100 meter dash

200 meter dash

Eric Winkler

80 meter hurdles

Turbo Javelin

Ja’Traven Keener

Javelin

Everette Gomer

Javelin

Ny’Corian Shepard

Long Jump

4X4 Relay

Zechariah Black

Long Jump

Turbo Javelin

100 meter dash

Derek Coleman

Long Jump

Zephaniah Black

100 meter dash

200 meter dash

4X1 Relay

4X4 Relay

Anthony Hatley

4X4 Relay

ZeRyan Randle

4X1 Relay

Shavonte Montgomery

4X1 Relay

Malandon Rachal

4X1 Relay

Emiree Pearson

4X4 Relay

Sa’Niyah Shepard

4X4 Relay

Tonijiah Nard

4X4 Relay

100 meter hurdles

200 meter hurdles

Kennedi Wilson

4X4 Relay

Kassidy Arnold

100 meter hurdles

400 meter hurdles

Renaldo Matson

400 meter dash

800 meter dash

1500 meter run

Long Jump

Izaih Ivy

Shot Put

Discus

This is the teams 3rd year in competition. Congratulations to the Black Mambas and Good Luck at the Junior Olympics!