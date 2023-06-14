Hospice of Texarkana Offering Children’s Grief Day

Hospice of Texarkana is hosting its 23rd annual Good Grief Day, a grief camp for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one, on July 14, 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m., at the Landmark Church Event Center (1601 Mall Drive, Texarkana, TX 75503). Hospice of Texarkana’s Good Grief Day endeavors to provide a sense of comfort and understanding during a difficult time in grieving children’s lives.

Good Grief Day is for children ages 7 – 15 who are grieving due to death, incarceration, deployment of a loved one, or maybe their parents have divorced, or they have moved from familiar surrounds and are looking for ways to accept painful feelings while gaining a new sense of normal. During the free grief day camp, bereavement counseling professionals will utilize art, music, play, and grief curriculum to assist children in identifying their unspoken feelings and process their grief. “Our goal with these age-appropriate activities is to provide a safe and creative outlet for the grieving children to express their painful feelings. We strive for Good Grief Day to encourage a sense of empowerment and resilience as grieving children navigate through their loss,” said Amy McAnally, LCSW, Director of Psychosocial Services at Hospice of Texarkana.

McAnally also notes, “We know that Good Grief Day has created a sense of community among the participants in previous years, allowing them to connect with others who are going through similar experiences. They see that they are not the only child who is grieving.” Please RSVP to reserve a spot for your child today, and parents are also welcome to attend. If you or a loved one are interested in attending Good Grief Day, or learning more about any of Hospice of Texarkana’s other free grief support groups, please contact their office at 903-794-4263.



