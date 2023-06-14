Texarkana College to Host Community Career Fair on July 13

Texarkana College is excited to announce its upcoming Community Career Fair, which will take place on Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 2 PM to 6 PM in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room. The event is free, open to the public, and will be an excellent opportunity for job seekers to connect with potential employers and explore new career paths.

With over 30 employers from various industries, including healthcare, education, manufacturing, and more, attendees will have the chance to meet with recruiters and learn about different job opportunities. The event will also feature workshops on resume writing, interview skills, and networking, which will help job seekers develop the skills they need to succeed in their job search. Participants are also able to receive a free professional headshot while at the career fair.

“We are thrilled to host our upcoming Community Career Fair,” said Lee Williams III, Executive Director of Student Success, Retention, and TRIO-EOC at Texarkana College. “Our goal is to support the growth and development of the Texarkana community by connecting job seekers with employers and promoting career growth and development in the area.”

Texarkana College is committed to providing resources and opportunities for the community to succeed. Don’t miss this excellent opportunity to connect with potential employers and explore new career paths. Join us on Thursday, July 13th, from 2 PM to 6 PM in the Truman Arnold Student Center Great Room.

For more information and to register as an attendee or vendor, please visit www.texarkanacollege.edu/event/community-career-fair/

Contact: Lee Williams III, lee.williams@texarkanacollege.edu, (903) 823-3016

