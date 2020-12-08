Inmate Death at FCI Texarkana

Advertisement

On Friday, November 13, 2020, inmate Ronald Hovey, tested positive for COVID-19 at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) Texarkana in Texarkana, Texas, and was placed in medical isolation. On Friday, November 20, 2020, he was evaluated by institution medical staff for increased shortness of breath. On the same day, he was transported to the local hospital for further treatment and evaluation. On Saturday, November 28, 2020, his condition worsened and he was placed on a ventilator. On Monday, December 7, 2020, Mr. Hovey, who had long-term, pre-existing medical conditions, which the CDC lists as risk factors for developing more severe COVID-19 disease, was pronounced deceased by hospital staff.

Mr. Hovey was a 67-year-old male who was sentenced in the Western District of Arkansas to a 188-month sentence for Aiding & Abetting Possession with Intent to Distribute More than 500 Grams of a Mixture of Methamphetamine. He had been in custody at FCI Texarkana since March 5, 2020.

FCI Texarkana is a low security facility that currently houses 837 male offenders.