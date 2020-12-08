Pancake Event Raises Funds for Scouts

Advertisement

Over the weekend, breakfast enthusiasts had an opportunity to help out the Caddo Area Council Cub Scout Pack 19 and the Caddo Area Boy Scouts of America, by eating some pancakes at their annual pancake breakfast last Saturday morning.

Tickets were sold for $5 each and the event was held at Tamolly’s on St. Michael Drive, on Saturday morning from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Door prizes were also available and guests had a chance to win items from places such as Pampered Chef, Avon and more.

The annual breakfast event is one of the Boy Scout’s primary fundraisers. Proceeds from the event are used for items such as badges and pins.

Those who attended the fundraiser were immediately greeted by an eager scout who would excitedly show them to the next available seat. Next, a brand new smiling face would greet the table to take the pancake order. The order would be taken to hard-working scouts in the kitchen, who were whipping up pancakes by the minute. A fourth eager scout would deliver breakfast to the table, while many others made sure to stop by periodically, making sure each guest was content.

More information on this event and future events can be found on the Caddo Area Council Club Scout Pack 19 Facebook page.

