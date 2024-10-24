Texas High FFA Chapter Receives Grant from Grants for Growing Program

Sponsor

The Texas High FFA chapter received $4,448 from the Grants for Growing program. This nationwide program, sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, provides grant funds to support developing or improving agricultural projects that enhance students’ classroom experiences through chapter engagement activities.

Texas High FFA plans to use the grant funds to help animal science students better understand the cattle breeding process. The grant will provide students with tools to gain more in-depth knowledge of this essential part of the agricultural system.

“We are excited to help our Texas High chapter grow and to partner with the national FFA organization to make this project a success,” said THS agriculture teacher James Skelton.

The program provided over $900,000 to FFA chapters in 47 states. Funding is provided through consumer donations made during checkout at a Tractor Supply Company store by purchasing a $1 FFA paper emblem. The fundraising period aligns with National FFA Week in February.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based youth leadership development organization with more than 945,000 student members in 9,163 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

