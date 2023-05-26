Dr. Cynthia Ann “Cyndi” McBay

Dr. Cynthia “Cyndi” Ann McBay, age 64, of Texarkana, Texas, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 22, 2023, in a local hospital. She fought a courageous fight and is now at peace.

Dr. McBay was born on December 24, 1958, in Texarkana, Arkansas. Her family moved to the DFW area when she was 6 and remained there through most of her adult life. She returned to Texarkana and established her business, McBay Enterprise and contracted for Supportive Care. Dr. McBay consulted with nursing homes and counseled patients in Texarkana and North East Texas area. She graduated in 1976 from North Mesquite High School, her BS from UT Health Science Center of Dallas, her MA in Clinical Psychology, and doctorate in Clinical Psychology from Argosy University.

To her family, she was a beautiful Christmas gift. To her patients, she was called the Dog Lady as she always brought Scout, her therapy dog, to work. She wore many hats during her lifetime: a doctor, social worker, missionary, midwife, investment banker, and purchasing director, but her most important job was that of a mom. Cyndi touched the lives of so many people in the four states area and the world. Her life was full of passion, empathy, perseverance, compassion, and love for all. The words quit and give up were never in her vocabulary. If there is one thing we have learned by having this beautiful lady in our lives, it is to live life to the fullest.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vernon and Mary McBay, one brother, Dennis McBay, and one sister, Sue Davis.

She is survived by one son, Josh Cocklin of Mesquite, Texas; one brother, Michael McBay of Texarkana, Texas; an adopted sister, Kathryn Franklin of Texarkana, Arkansas; and a host of friends and other relatives.

A celebration of Dr. Cynthia McBay’s life will be held at 1:00 P. M. Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Texarkana Funeral Home, Arkansas 4801 Parkway Drive, Texarkana, Arkansas 71854.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M.

