Jeans & Bling event returns in support of the Hospice of Texarkana Care Center

Advertisement

Hospice of Texarkana is “Bringing the Bling Back” during their annual “Jeans & Bling” fundraiser, scheduled for 7 p.m., Saturday, October 1 at the Texarkana, Texas Convention Center.

After two years of following Covid-19 safety protocols, the nonprofit hospice agency will once again be able to bring the bling back in their popular event that includes a celebrity lip sync competition, live music and dancing, barbeque buffet, raffle, and silent auction. Tickets to the event are $60 and can be purchased online at www.hospiceoftexarkana.org/jeans-and-bling.

“We are so excited to bring the “Bling” back after two years of social distancing and are looking forward to the fun lip sync competition, and to dancing with our supporters again! We are grateful for the community’s support of this nonprofit agency and our only fundraising event for our Hospice Inpatient Care Center – the only one of its’ kind within 75 miles, Cindy Marsh, Executive Director, said.”

Advertisement

The 13th annual event will be emceed by Kicker 102.5 Deejay Mario Garcia, along with the crowd favorite Lip Sync Contest that will feature these local celebrities: Cathy Van Herpen; Erica Cain; and Amy C. Warren. John Ross and Lisa Shoalmire of Ross & Shoalmire, PLLC will make an encore performance as winners of the last event. To pre-vote for your favorite lip sync contestant visit https://hospiceoftexarkana.com/jeans-and-bling.

The 9-time nominated best charity event is popular for its’ “Western Chic” relaxed dress code for both men and women. “Men like to pull out their jeans or khakis, button downs and hats, and Ladies enjoy dressing in jeans, skirts or cute dresses with heels or boots along with their blingy jewelry. After all, we are in Texas”, said Leigh Davis, Director of Development and Public Relations.



The fun event is sponsored and made possible in part by KKYR, BWI, Inc., the Patterson Troike Foundation, Texarkana National Storage & Shipping, Wholesale Electric Supply and the Yates Foundation.

Event tickets, pre-voting for Celebrity Lip Sync contestants, and special raffle tickets are all available at the www.HospiceofTexarkana.com/jeans-and-bling site. Funds raised from the event will support the Hospice of Texarkana Inpatient Care Center, which is basically an intensive care unit for hospice patients. Donations for the Care Center are appreciated and can be given online, by mail or in person. Call Leigh or Cindy for more information on the event or sponsorship opportunities: 903-794-4263.

