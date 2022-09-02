Advertisement

Jimmie Ray Moore, Sr., 69, of Texarkana, AR died Wednesday, August 24,

2022, in Texarkana, TX.

Mr. Moore was born August 31, 1952, in Texarkana, TX. He was a

Carpenter with Next Level Up Construction.

Survivors include two sons, Jimmy Moore, Jr., of Texarkana, TX, and

Johnnie Lockett of Texarkana, AR; five daughters, Latasha Moore of

Arlington, TX, and Youlonda Nard, Cassandra (Chad) Jones, Stephanie

Moore and Vanessa Jones of Texarkana, AR; five sisters, Alma Cheatham,

Treola Hawkins and Linda Brown of Texarkana, TX, Dian (Lonnie) Hunt of

Phoenix, AZ, and Betty Jo (Michael) Carter of Arlington, TX; two

brothers, Bob Moore and Jeffrey Butler of Texarkana, TX; and a host of

other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Friday, September 2, 2022, from 3:00 to 5:00 PM at Jones

Stuart Mortuary.

Funeral is Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 10:00 AM at House of Refuge

Church, 1707 West 6th St., Texarkana, TX, with Rev. William Beed,

Eulogist.

Online registration is at jonesstuartmortuary.com.

