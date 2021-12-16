Jennifer Harland Awarded PCED Certification

Advertisement

The Community Development Council is pleased to award Jennifer Harland, external affairs manager, Southwestern Electric Power Company, the certification of Professional Community and Economic Developer (PCED). The PCED designation is available to professional community developers who successfully enlist others, lead collaborative efforts and utilize all available resources to increase the economic prosperity of their communities. Applicants must obtain points based on their education and experience, as well as pass a rigorous exam, in order to receive the designation.

“Jennifer has demonstrated dedication and leadership in Arkansas and Texas,” CDC Chairman Kay Fitzsimons said. “Her efforts have guided and shaped a strong focus on effective community development.”

The Community Development Council, Inc. was organized in 1995 to increase the professional credentials and recognition of individuals working in the field of community development. The Council has established professional standards through certification and training that are recognized as valuable to both community development practitioners and those who employ their services. A 501 (c) (6) corporation, the Council is not a membership organization, and is supported by private and public sector sponsors and from fees generated by certification and accreditation services. The Council maintains a registry of Professional Community and Economic Developers in good standing.

Advertisement

For more information about CDC please visit our Web site at www.cdcouncil.com

