Job Training Partnership Between Texarkana College and City of Texarkana Texas Brings Opportunities for Regional Workforce

January 27, 2025- Texarkana College Trustees welcomed City of Texarkana, Texas officials to their board meeting today to hear a report on TC’s partnership with the City on a $500,000 United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfield Job Training Program Grant. Mendy Sharp, Executive Director of TC’s Community and Business Education Division, introduced city officials in attendance including City Manager David Orr, Grants Administration Manager Daphnea Ryan, and Director of Planning & Community Development Vashil Fernandez. Sharp said the partners received one of only fourteen training grants awarded nationwide.

“The grants were awarded to entities who demonstrated the ability to offer training programs to equip their local workforce with skills to assess, safely clean up, and sustainably reuse contaminated properties, known as “brownfields,” which are often abandoned or underutilized properties that may have hazardous substances present,” said Sharp. “The training programs will allow for eligible participants to earn $14.00 per classroom hour stipend while enrolled in the program and will provide a pathway for sustainable careers in the growing environmental industry.”

Sharp said the job training program will provide opportunities for participants to earn a Class A commercial driver’s license with a hazardous materials endorsement, and receive credentials of training in HAZWOPER, HAZMAT, OSHA 10, Forklift Operator, and First Aid/CPR/Bloodborne Pathogens. Along with receiving a stipend, the grant will pay full tuition and fees for eligible participants to complete the training.

Texarkana College has officially opened applications for the program, which will start on February 3, 2025 and new sessions will begin every six weeks. Residents from Bowie, Miller, Cass, Little River, and Red River counties are encouraged to apply. The six-week program will feature flexible class schedules within a Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. timeframe, with all sessions held at the TexAmericas Campus in New Boston, Texas.

In other business, TC President Dr. Jason Smith thanked board members for their support of the opening of the new Aviation Technology program located at the Texarkana Regional Airport.

“We had a fantastic ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, January 13, 2025, to celebrate the inaugural class of 20 students participating in the Aviation Maintenance Technician training program,” said Dr. Smith. “Throughout the planning stages, we have had a tremendous amount of support from our community partners including the Texarkana Regional Airport Authority Board Members, Paul Mehrlich, Executive Director of Texarkana Regional Airport, Robbin Bass representing US Congressman Nathaniel Moran’s (US House District 1) staff, Representative Dr. Gary VanDeaver (TX- House District 1), the ARTEX REDI Board, the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce, along with the members of TC’s Board of Trustees and the Texarkana College Foundation Board.”

Dr. Smith said the Aviation Maintenance Technician program was certified by the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in late 2024 with a curriculum designed to prepare students to quickly enter the workforce and help meet the growing demand for highly skilled aircraft maintenance technicians in the aviation industry.

“The aviation maintenance sector is experiencing unprecedented growth and the demand for new A&P mechanics is driving starting salaries upward toward $80,000 in some markets,” said Dr. Smith. “TC’s curriculum is designed to help students quickly enter the workforce within one calendar year with the knowledge and skills required to successfully gain their FAA certification.”

A new cohort of students will be accepted every semester with approximately 20-30 enrolled students per semester. Funding options may be available to students for this program including Pell Grants through The Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) and student loans. Interested students are encouraged to contact Texarkana College’s Office of Enrollment Services by calling 903-823-3012, or visit https://www.texarkanacollege.edu/programs/aviation-mechanics-technology/.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Texarkana College board chair, Derrick McGary, made a special announcement about the honor Dr. Jason Smith received from the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce at their Annual Celebration held on Saturday, January 25, 2025. Dr. Smith was awarded the inaugural Truman Trailblazer Award given in honor of Truman Arnold to celebrate individuals who embody his (Truman Arnold’s) trailblazing spirit by showcasing innovative thinking and exceptional leadership in community engagement.

Recipients of the Trailblazer Award pioneer new approaches to collaboration, inspire meaningful change, and create lasting impacts through their commitment to progress and inclusion. This honor stands as a tribute to Truman Arnold’s enduring influence and recognizes those who carry his legacy forward.

The Truman Trailblazer Award was established in 2025 as a new award to be given at the Texarkana Chamber of Commerce Annual Celebration for years to come.

Mr. Truman Arnold, an alum of Texarkana College (1955-1957), has excelled as an entrepreneur and business owner throughout the years. He served on the Texarkana College Board of Trustees for over a decade (1970’s-1980’s) and made a generous donation to establish the Truman Arnold Student Center on the TC campus.

Mr. Arnold served as the keynote speaker at the Chamber’s event, and he said he has not forgotten the impact TC had on his life as a young person. “TC was most influential in my formative years, and I will always be indebted for the vote of confidence from my faculty and the inspiration to pursue high ideals!”

Mr. McGary said, “Congratulations, Dr. Smith, for receiving the inaugural Truman Trailblazer Award and for carrying out the mission of Texarkana College so well for the next generations of student and community leaders.”