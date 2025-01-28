Sponsor

Carl W. “Pete” Gordon 84, affectionately known as “Papaw,” passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at his home in Texarkana, Texas, on January 25, 2025. Born in Sterley (Lockney), Texas on July 30, 1940, Carl lived a life marked by service, love, and dedication to family.

Carl was a man guided by faith, and a member of the Westside Church of Christ. He proudly served his country for 20 years in the United States Air Force, serving many years overseas during Vietnam and retired as a Master Seargent. He earned several accommodations and recognitions including the 1st Crew Chief of an F-4 Phantom to complete 20 consecutive flights without a pilot write-up. His military service was a testament to his hard work, integrity, and commitment to excellence. After retiring from the Air Force, Carl settled in Texarkana, where he became a pillar of his community. He owned Pete’s Conoco Service Station on South Lake Drive and later retired from Smith Blair.

Carl’s greatest joy was his family. Survived by his son, Ronald Gordon: daughter, Linda Flowers (James Flowers); sister, Shannon Cox (Robbie Cox); his grandchildren, Stephen Jones (Joni Boyer), Brittany Walter (Mat Barton), Krystal Savage (Remington Savage), and Evan Gordon. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Caliber Savage, Kayleigh Jones, Remington Savage II, Marlin Savage, as well as several extended family members whom he loved dearly.

Carl was preceded in death by parents Alfred A. Gordon, Camilla I. Weatherman; first wife Violet A. Gordon; second wife Mary E. Gordon; brothers, Michael L. Davis, and Ronald D. Gordon.

Known for his warm smile and positive words, Carl was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to many. He had a deep love for the outdoors and was a proud patriot. Carl’s life was a constant source of wisdom, laughter, and encouragement for those who knew him. The love, and life lessons he shared will radiate and continue to inspire generations to come.

Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 10:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.

Carl has crewed his final flight, completing his last mission here on earth.