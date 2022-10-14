Join For the Sake of One for Lunch at Silverstar Smokehouse or Dinner at Ramage Farms on October 25

Advertisement

On October 25, Jason Johnson, Author and Foster Care Advocate, will be coming to Texarkana to speak at two different events. For lunch, he will be speaking to local church leaders and pastors at Silverstar Smokehouse about how everyone can do something to help the foster/adopt community. For dinner, he will be speaking to local community members and businesses at Ramage Farms about how we can solve the huge issue of foster care if we work together.

Jason Johnson is a writer and speaker who encourages families and equips church and organizational leaders on their foster care and adoption journeys.

He currently serves as the Director of Church Mobilization and Engagement with Christian Alliance for Orphans. In his work he develops resources, coaches leaders, and teaches in a variety of contexts on church-based ministry structures, organizational leadership, and strategy. He is also a sought-after speaker for churches, retreats, conferences, and events for foster and adoptive parents as well as for those considering getting involved.

Prior to his work at CAFO, Jason spent 14 years in church staff ministry, including planting and pastoring a church in Houston. It’s there that his family’s foster care journey began.

Jason and his wife, Emily, live in Texas with their daughters. He has authored 4 books: Reframing Foster Care, Everyone Can Do Something, ALL IN Orphan Care and Effectively Engaging Churches.

For the Sake of One would like to invite all local church leaders to lunch at 11:30 am at Silverstar Smokehouse. Attendees will need to preregister at www.forthesakeofone.com/pages/event . Every attendee will receive free lunch and the first 25 people to register will receive a free copy of Jason Johnson’s book Everyone Can Do Something.

The evening of October 25, For the Sake of One will hold our Hope Banquet, presented by the Texas Pioneer Foundation. Join us for a delicious meal from Chef Jeffrey Loving while you are entertained by The Piano Man – Skylar Smith! You will also hear an inspiring message from Jason Johnson. Join us as a sponsor (sponsorship levels are below) or by purchasing individual tickets HERE for $25.

For the Sake of One is a local non-profit whose vision is a community where every child has a stable home, and every family has the tools to thrive. Their mission is to share God’s love with local children and families by providing emotional, physical, and spiritual support while serving as a hub to connect, equip, and empower all stakeholders in the child welfare community. They support case workers, foster, adoptive and biological families and provide TBRI training.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (forthesakeofonetexarkana@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

