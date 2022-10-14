Leadership Texarkana Announces LIfT Leadership Frameworks for Pursuing Excellence: Learning Opportunities for All Texarkana Citizens

Advertisement

Leadership Texarkana is pleased to announce the 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks program offerings open to anyone in the community, for pursuing excellence in ANY endeavor. As part of LIfT, the Leadership Initiative for Texarkana, the leadership programs cover a variety of topics and are a valuable investment, whether an individual is a member of the business community, the nonprofit world, or the Community at Large.

Leadership Texarkana Executive Director Ruth Ellen Whitt says, “We encourage everyone to sign on for one or more of our Leadership Frameworks programs for pursuing excellence. The most reliable path to individual, organizational or community excellence is always leadership. Our goal is to develop ever greater numbers of citizens effectively and actively leading the way in working together for progress, because numbers matter. We want to unleash and focus citizen talents on actively creating the best future for all of us!”

The leadership programs include monthly first Thursday programs, which are free of charge, hour-long moderated conversations on a variety of topics, along with monthly seminars are of varying lengths, at reasonably priced rates for individuals or teams. Coming programs include:

Advertisement

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 20 (1:30-4:30PM): The power of Emotional Intelligence – taught by Dr. Lila Walker. Emotional Intelligence is considered by many to be THE KEY to effective leadership – a seminar around the ability to understand and manage your own emotions and those of the people around you – and is the KEY to effective leadership. Offered in conjunction with Texarkana College in the Perot Leadership Classroom at the TC Palmer Library. $75 with discounts for Leadership Texarkana Members. Advance registration is required at leadershiptxk@gmail.com

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 3 (8:30-9:30) : Confidence in the Workplace: A Comedic Approach – presented by Jennifer Cunningham as a FREE First Thursday Coffee and Conversation program – at Julie’s Deli. Anyone who knows Jennifer will attest to her creative and infectious spirit and will be on hand to see just what her inventive take of confidence will be; those who don’t know her yet shouldn’t risk missing it!

Beyond the Leadership Frameworks program series, Leadership Texarkana is also offering local Strategic Doing Practitioner Training opportunities as part of the community’s Strategic Doing Initiative OCTOBER 25-27 (8-4 Tues/Wed; 8-12:30 Thurs) – $1500 per participant.

Stay tuned for the final full roster of programs being offered through April, which will include, among others: Strengths Based Leadership Training (January 10), a special two-day 7 Habits of Highly Effective People (January 26-27), Maxwell’s Everyone Communicates, Few Connect (March 10), and 1st Thursday Coffee and Conversations – Dec 1



What’s so great about Strategic Doing? with the LIfT Strategic Doing Initiative Core Team; January 5 – Managing Stress is a Mind Game; February 2 – Building Strong Networks and Relationships; March 2 – Managing Change and Trusting the Process; and more to be announced. Email leadershiptxk@gmail.com to be kept up to date on programs.

For program details or to register and/or reserve a seat for any program, attendees must RSVP to leadershiptxk@gmail.com. Training sites vary by session. The 2022-23 Leadership Frameworks programs are sponsored by SIGNATURE SPONSOR Red River Credit Union, along with Better Homes and Garden Real Estate/ Infinity, Guaranty Bank & Trust and Max Alley Commercial Development.

