A 24-year-old Texas man was hit and killed while walking on Highway 71 Friday evening.

According to an Arkansas State Police fatal crash report, 24-year-old James Settegast was walking southbound in the northbound lanes on Highway 71 when he was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado.

Settegast was pronounced dead by Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd at 10:40 p.m.