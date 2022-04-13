Trinity Sports 2022 Summer Baseball Camp feat. Brantley Price, Riley Fincher, Tom Middlebrooks, and Cedrick Harris

Advertisement

June 6th & 7th, 2022 — Texarkana, AR — Trinity Sports will be hosting a baseball camp this summer for athletes ranging from grades 1st-12th. This camp will take place at Trinity Baptist, and will give athletes an opportunity to learn from some of the best baseball minds around the Texarkana area. This is an amazing opportunity for all athletes, regardless of experience or skill level. The camp will be two days — June 6th and 7th. Both days will begin at 8:30am. Day 1 will conclude at 3:05pm, while day 2 will conclude at 4:35pm. Lunch and a T-Shirt will be provided.

Athletes who register before May 8th will receive a 20% DISCOUNT. The price per athlete prior to May 8th will be $79. Afterwards, the price jumps to $99. HURRY and secure your spot TODAY! Additionally, if a household has more than two athletes who wish to participate, we are offering a deal: REGISTER TWO, GET ONE FREE.

Don’t miss out on such an AMAZING OPPORTUNITY to learn from the BEST!! The knowledge and experience athletes will receive is UNLIKE ANY OTHER!!

To register, go to:

https://trinitytxk.churchcenter.com/registrations/events/1261024

If you have any further questions/concerns, please reach out to us by calling 870-779-1007 OR by emailing trinitysports@trinitytxk.com

