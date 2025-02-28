Sponsor

U.S. Veteran

John Claiborne Peacock Sr., 79, of Hooks, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 22, 2025. He was born on November 25, 1945, in Texarkana, AR, at the old St. Michael’s hospital, to Dr. Norman Whaley Peacock and Alfie “T” Taliaferro Peacock.

Mr. Peacock was raised in Ashdown, AR. He dedicated his career to U.S. Civil Service Logistics Management and honorably served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. As a civilian, he also supported efforts during the Iraqi Conflict.

A devoted member of Beverly Heights Church of Christ in Hooks, TX, he found joy in woodworking, spending time with his grandchildren, and caring for his beloved pets. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and a loyal friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Norman Peacock and Alfie “T” Taliaferro Peacock, and his grandson, Tristan Shawn Peacock.

He is survived by his wife Linda Hawes Peacock, of Hooks, TX; daughter and son-in-law, Nancy Peacock and Terry Boswell, of Craig, CO; son and daughter-in-law John C. Jr. and Jennifer Peacock of Texarkana, AR; grandchildren, Shelby Anne Morgan of California, Johnathon Cody and Kayla Peacock of Texarkana, AR, Charles Spencer Peacock of Texarkana, AR, Shalyn Rene Peacock and Kyla Wake of Ashdown, AR, Brooklyn Smith of Texarkana, AR, Tyler Smith of Alaska, Cody Boswell of Craig, CO, and Ethan Boswell and Tabbi of Craig, CO; great-grandchild, Naomi Peacock of Ashdown, AR; three brothers, Buddy – Norman Jr. and Brenda Peacock of Ashdown, AR, Charles Gregory Peacock of Texarkana, AR, Richard Taliaferro and Jamie Peacock; three nieces, Kathryn Robnett, Carolyn Peacock (Smith), and Julie Peacock Ball; cousin, Lisa Pratt Benson of San Antonio, TX; and dear friend, Jerry Babor of New Boston, TX.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Funeral service will be held on Monday, March 3, 2025, at Texarkana Funeral Home – Texas at 2:00 PM. Burial will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.