Reba Jones Leftwich, age 83, of Wake Village, Texas died Sunday, October 16, 2022, at The Retreat on Kenwood, a local Assisted Living Facility.

Ms. Leftwich was born May 28, 1939, in Lockesburg, Arkansas. She was retired from Cooper Tire and a member of FBC Wake Village, where she served her Lord and Savior for many years.

She is preceded in death by her husband Hunter Leftwich, her parents Hal and Mida Jones, 2 infant sons Spencer Lynn and Donald Patrick Leftwich, daughter- in- law Pam Leftwich, infant great granddaughter Ava Grace Leftwich.

She is survived by one son, Jerry Preston Leftwich of Wake Village, Texas; one daughter and son-in-law Rhonda and Kip Browning of Texarkana, Texas; 5 grandchildren and their spouses, Preston and Tabitha Leftwich, Courtney and Reid Parnell, Kiron and Casey Browning, Kory and Madison Browning, Kolby and Catherine Browning; 12 great grandchildren Kaitlyn, Ryleigh, Kinslee, Ainslee, Jhett, Hunter, Branson, Julia Scott, Harlee Kay, Hampton, Crosby, and Berkley Rae; very special friends that loved and cared for her at The Retreat on Kenwood, as well as numerous other family and friends.

After many years of battling COPD Reba was called to her eternal home and into the arms of Jesus.

Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life at First Baptist Church, Wake Village, Texas on Thursday October 20, 2022, at 1:00 PM followed by burial at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, in Nash, Texas.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 19, 2022, from 5:30 PM – 7:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to First Baptist Church, Wake Village Evergreen Ministry.

